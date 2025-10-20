default-cbs-image
Montour (personal) was added to the non-roster list Monday, per the NHL media site.

Montour is away from the team for a personal matter, having missed Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. Based on this move, Montour probably shouldn't be expected to play in the Kraken's back-to-back against the Flyers or Capitals on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

