Montour (ankle) is tracking well and expected to be ready for Opening Night, The Sound of Hockey reports Sunday.

Montour underwent a minor ankle procedure earlier this month, but head coach Lane Lambert is "very confident" that both he and Jared McCann will be available for the season opener. In the 31-year-old Montour's first season in a Kraken sweater, he scored a career-high 18 goals to go along with 23 assists across 81 outings while averaging 22:59 of ice time. Montour will likely play heavy minutes again this year.