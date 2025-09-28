Kraken's Brandon Montour: On track for opening night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour (ankle) is tracking well and expected to be ready for Opening Night, The Sound of Hockey reports Sunday.
Montour underwent a minor ankle procedure earlier this month, but head coach Lane Lambert is "very confident" that both he and Jared McCann will be available for the season opener. In the 31-year-old Montour's first season in a Kraken sweater, he scored a career-high 18 goals to go along with 23 assists across 81 outings while averaging 22:59 of ice time. Montour will likely play heavy minutes again this year.
More News
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Considered day-to-day•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Undergoes minor procedure•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Completes successful season•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Pots game-winner Monday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Point streak at four games•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Stays hot with helper•