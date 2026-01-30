Kraken's Brandon Montour: One of each in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, doled out two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
Montour has a goal and five helpers over eight games since he returned from a hand injury. He's added some scoring pop as well as defensive stability to the Kraken's blue line. The defenseman is up to seven goals, 22 points, 89 shots on net, 42 hits, 44 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 35 appearances this season. He's a strong fantasy option thanks to his decent all-around work.
