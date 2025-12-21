Kraken's Brandon Montour: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour (undisclosed) will be out of action for Saturday's game versus the Sharks, per Emerald City Hockey.
Montour will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 31-year-old's ongoing absence has kept Josh Mahura in the lineup. Montour's next chance to play is Monday versus the Ducks, which is the first half of a back-to-back, but there's been no update on his status since he was injured against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
