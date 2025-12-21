Montour (undisclosed) will be out of action for Saturday's game versus the Sharks, per Emerald City Hockey.

Montour will miss his second straight game with the injury. The 31-year-old's ongoing absence has kept Josh Mahura in the lineup. Montour's next chance to play is Monday versus the Ducks, which is the first half of a back-to-back, but there's been no update on his status since he was injured against the Avalanche on Tuesday.