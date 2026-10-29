Montour scored a goal, doled out three hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Montour tallied the game-winning goal with 33 seconds left in the third period. The defenseman has three goals and two assists during his active four-game point streak. Overall, he's produced 10 points, 21 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, 14 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 12 outings. Montour's top-four role is secure, as his power-play time, making him a reliable all-around option in fantasy.