Montour scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Montour followed up a four-game point streak in mid-March with an eight-game skid that ended late in the first period Monday. His goal at 19:29 of the frame stood as the game-winner. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 17 goals, 40 points, 219 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 80 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-15 rating across 77 appearances. The 17 goals are a career high, and this is the second time he's reached the 40-point mark in his nine-year career.