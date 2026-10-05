Montour notched two assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Montour was quiet on offense over the first two games of the campaign before breaking out in this one. He's made up for it with non-scoring production, collecting five hits, six blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating. Montour should see steady top-four usage and power-play time throughout the campaign. He was held to 32 points in 64 outings last year but should push for the 40-point mark if he can stay healthy.