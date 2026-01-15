Kraken's Brandon Montour: Ready to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour (hand) was taken off injured reserve, per Sound of Hockey, which indicates that he'll play Thursday in Boston.
Montour hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 16 due to the injury. He has six goals, 16 points, 21 PIM, 34 hits and 35 blocks in 27 appearances in 2025-26. Now that Montour is healthy, he'll probably serve in a top-four capacity, while Cale Fleury might be a healthy scratch against the Bruins.
More News
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Undergoes hand surgery•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Out again Saturday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Set to miss out Thursday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Tallies in loss•