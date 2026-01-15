Montour (hand) was taken off injured reserve, per Sound of Hockey, which indicates that he'll play Thursday in Boston.

Montour hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 16 due to the injury. He has six goals, 16 points, 21 PIM, 34 hits and 35 blocks in 27 appearances in 2025-26. Now that Montour is healthy, he'll probably serve in a top-four capacity, while Cale Fleury might be a healthy scratch against the Bruins.