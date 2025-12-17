Kraken's Brandon Montour: Set to miss out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour (undisclosed) is not expected to be available versus the Flames on Thursday, per Emerald City Hockey.
Montour has struggled to put pucks on net of late, generating just three combined shots in his last three outings. Despite the recent slump, the 31-year-old Ontario native continues to see minutes with the man advantage, averaging 2:02 of power-play ice time in 27 games this year.
