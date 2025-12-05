Kraken's Brandon Montour: Set to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday in Edmonton, per the NHL media site.
Montour has five goals and 13 points in 20 appearances in 2025-26. He was considered questionable for Thursday's game because he missed practices, but the 31-year-old didn't end up spending any time out of the lineup due to the injury.
