Montour agreed to terms on a seven-year, $49.98 million contract with Seattle on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Montour was reportedly linked to a move to Utah before the team traded for Mikhail Sergachev on Saturday. Still, the 30-year-old Montour was able to cash in with a long-term deal, one that could be the last of his career. Injuries limited the Ontario native to just 66 regular-season games this past year, in which he generated 33 points, but he was a mainstay in the lineup during the postseason. In the playoffs, Montour averaged 22:39 of ice time, playing in all 24 games while tallying 11 points, including three with the man advantage.