Montour had two assists, including one on the power play, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Montour has remained steady on offense this season. He has four helpers over five contests in November, though he's now gone six games since his last goal. Overall, the 32-year-old defenseman is at three goals, 11 assists, 34 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 24 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 18 appearances. Montour's power-play usage and all-around production combine to give him plenty of fantasy value.