Montour produced an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Montour has six goals and four helpers over eight contests in March, and that's with him getting on the scoresheet in just six of those games. He helped out on a Michael Eyssimont tally in the first period of Sunday's game. Montour's surge on offense has him up to 38 points (10 on the power play) with 195 shots on net, 73 hits, 80 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-14 rating over 67 appearances this season. He's poised to reach the 40-point mark for the second time in his career barring a lengthy slump to close out 2024-25.