Montour scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Montour has three goals and a helper over his last two games. The 31-year-old defenseman's tally in the second period was ultimately enough for the Kraken to force overtime for the second game in a row. Montour is up to three goals, eight points, 20 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-6 rating across seven appearances. He should continue to be a strong source of offense in a top-four role with power-play usage.