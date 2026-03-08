Montour scored a power-play goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Montour provided the last goal of the game. He had been limited to one assist over his previous eight contests, and this was his first power-play point since Jan. 19 versus the Penguins. Montour is up to eight goals, 24 points, 111 shots on net, 51 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances this season, playing primarily in a top-four role with power-play time.