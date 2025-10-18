Kraken's Brandon Montour: Taking leave of absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour will be taking a temporary leave of absence to deal with a family matter and will not play Saturday in Toronto.
Montour is off to a strong start with four assists and 11 shots on goal in the Kraken's first four games. Cale Fleury is expected to enter the lineup in Montour's absence.
