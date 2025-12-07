Kraken's Brandon Montour: Tallies in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Montour has three goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 31-year-old defenseman is up to six goals, 15 points, 59 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating through 22 contests this season. He's a steady source of offense from the blue line who can offer decent all-around production as well.
