Montour (upper body) is with the Kraken for the start of their three-game road trip, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Montour was hurt in the Kraken's last game before the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it looks like the break came at a good time for him and the team. The 30-year-old's status has yet to be officially updated, but his presence on the road trip bodes well for his availability Saturday against his former team, the Panthers.