Montour dished out two assists, placed three shots on net, and recorded a block in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Montour played a hand in the goals that began and completed Seattle's third-period comeback. His pair of apples ended a five-game point drought and doubled his point total in the month of November. Overall, the 31-year-old blueliner has eight assists, 11 points, 40 shots on goal and 25 blocks through 16 games this season. Montour's first full season in Seattle was the second-best offensive season of his career, and year two has him on a point pace to surpass the 41 points he put together last year. His inconsistencies finding the scoresheet as of late are noteworthy, but he displayed a very consistent start to the season with eight points in seven appearances, meaning Thursday's helpers could spark another point run for him. With solid category coverage, Montour has solid fantasy value in most formats.