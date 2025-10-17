Montour logged two assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Montour has quietly picked up four helpers over four games to start the season. He missed the preseason after a surgery to remove a bursa from his ankle, but he has resumed a top-four role with no limitations early on. In addition to his steady offense, he's added 11 shots on net, nine blocks, eight hits, five PIM and a plus-3 rating.