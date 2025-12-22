Montour will be sidelined for at least four weeks after having hand surgery, the Kraken announced Monday. Additionally, the blueliner was placed on injured reserve.

Montour has already been on the shelf for the last two games and now figures to be out of action until mid-to-late January. Through 27 games this year, the 31-year-old defenseman has generated six goals and 10 helpers, including four power-play points.