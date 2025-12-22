Kraken's Brandon Montour: Undergoes hand surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour will be sidelined for at least four weeks after having hand surgery, the Kraken announced Monday. Additionally, the blueliner was placed on injured reserve.
Montour has already been on the shelf for the last two games and now figures to be out of action until mid-to-late January. Through 27 games this year, the 31-year-old defenseman has generated six goals and 10 helpers, including four power-play points.
More News
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Out again Saturday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Set to miss out Thursday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Tallies in loss•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Set to play Thursday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Montour: Managing issue, could play Thursday•