Kraken's Brandon Montour: Undergoes minor procedure
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montour had a bursa removed from his ankle earlier in September and will be out for two weeks.
Montour will be sidelined for at least the first half of training camp, though he may still have the time to get into a game or two late in the preseason. With Montour out, look for Ryker Evans to get more power-play looks during exhibition games. If Montour's recovery takes longer, Josh Mahura would be a candidate to step into the lineup.
