Tanev wasn't in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Avalanche due to an apparent injury, Emerald City Hockey reports.

While head coach Dan Bylsma didn't specify that Tanev is dealing with an issue, he said before Sunday's matchup that some players would be game-time decisions due to injuries, and the 32-year-old was excluded from the lineup. It's not yet clear what issue Tanev is dealing with, but he'll have some time to recover before the Kraken face the Canucks on Saturday.