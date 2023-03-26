Tanev logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Tanev helped out on Daniel Sprong's opening tally 3:13 into the first period. With four points and a plus-5 rating over his last three games, Tanev appears to be putting his shaky middle of March behind him. The winger is up to 33 points, 106 shots on net, 173 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 72 contests in what's been a career year.