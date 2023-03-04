Tanev scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

An errant Columbus pass bounced off Jaden Schwartz's skate, and Tanev was the first to get to the loose puck. He walked it into the empty net for his second goal in the last three games, both of which have been empty-netters. The winger's scoring touch has otherwise been elusive lately -- he hasn't recorded an assist since Jan. 28, and his last goal on a goalie was Feb. 10. For the season, Tanev has 27 points, 96 shots on net, 147 hits, 35 PIM, 56 blocked shots and a plus-20 rating through 62 appearances.