Tanev logged an assist, two shots on goal, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Tanev dropped the gloves with Kyle Burroughs in the second period. In the third, Tanev forced a turnover and set up Daniel Sprong's second goal of the game. The Kraken couldn't hold onto the 5-3 lead that tally produced. Tanev's been pretty solid with a goal, four helpers, 20 hits and 11 PIM over his last six games. For the season, the tenacious winger has 16 points, 50 shots, 81 hits, 32 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 32 appearances.