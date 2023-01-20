Tanev scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Ryan Donato sauced a pass right in front of the crease, and Tanev knocked it in before Mackenzie Blackwood could stop it. The goal was Tanev's fifth in his last 15 games -- he's added five helpers and a plus-12 rating in that span. The 31-year-old has received a bump up to the second line with Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed) out. Tanev is at nine goals, 23 points, a plus-23 rating, 72 shots on net, 107 hits and 46 blocked shots through 45 appearances this season.