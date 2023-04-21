Tanev scored a shorthanded goal, doled out five hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.
Yanni Gourde poked a puck loose and Tanev shot it from the slot, putting the Kraken ahead 2-0 in the first period. The tally snapped a six-game point drought for Tanev. The 31-year-old winger finished 2022-23 with 35 points, 115 shots on net, 190 hits and a plus-21 rating over 82 regular-season contests. He may be relied on more for defensive duties in the playoffs, though his goal Thursday showed he can chip in offense in that kind of role.
