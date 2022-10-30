Tanev notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Tanev was able to get on the scoresheet against his old team, drawing a helper on Jaden Schwartz's empty-net tally. This was Tanev's fourth assist in the last three games, as his offense has come alive this week. The physical winger has six points (one goal, five helpers), 17 shots on net, 21 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 10 contests this season.