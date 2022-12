Tanev produced an assist and five hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Tanev set up a Daniel Sprong goal in the third period. This was Tanev's second helper in the last three contests since he snapped a seven-game point drought. The 30-year-old winger has slipped into a fourth-line role lately, likely in part due to his inconsistent offense. He's up to 13 points (four goals, nine assists), 45 shots on net, 72 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 29 appearances.