Tanev produced a shorthanded assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Tanev got up on an odd-man rush early in the third period and set up Yanni Gourde for the Kraken's sixth goal. Two of Tanev's three points in 10 playoff contests have come while on the penalty kill. The 31-year-old winger has added nine shots on net, 41 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in the postseason.