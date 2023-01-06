Tanev logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Tanev has gotten on the scoresheet in six of his last seven games, posting three goals and four helpers over that span. He started a rush in transition Thursday, feeding Yanni Gourde, who then set up Alex Wennberg for the Kraken's fifth goal. The helper got Tanev to the 20-point mark for the third time in his career -- he's at seven goals, 13 assists, 62 shots on net, 91 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-19 rating through 37 contests.