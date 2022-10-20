Tanev notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Tanev corralled a loose puck and sent Ryan Donato in on a breakaway for the Kraken's second goal. The assist was Tanev's second point of the year in five games. The physical winger has added 17 hits, nine shots on net, two PIM and a plus-1 rating. He'll continue to be an energetic fixture in the bottom six, and his heavy-hitting style could earn him some fantasy interest if he can chip in points on occasion.