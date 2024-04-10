Tanev scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Coyotes.

Tanev stretched the Kraken's lead to 4-0 in the third period when he buried a feed from Yanni Gourde. With two points over four games in April, Tanev has already matched his production from all of March. The 32-year-old winger is at 13 points, 67 shots on net, 133 hits, 58 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 61 appearances.