Tanev scored twice, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Tanev scored the Kraken's first and fourth goals, and he set up a Daniel Sprong tally. Prior to Tuesday, Tanev had gone five games without a point. His last multi-point effort was Dec. 20. The energetic winger now has career highs across the board with 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 70 appearances this season. He's added 103 shots on net, 166 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-19 rating.