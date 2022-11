Tanev scored an empty-net goal, blocked three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

Tanev put the cherry on top of a thoroughly strong win for the Kraken. He's scored in consecutive games and now has three goals and six assists through 14 outings. The physical winger has added 30 hits, 14 blocked shots, 20 shots on net and a plus-11 rating while playing in a steady third-line role.