Tanev scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Tanev has three goals and two assists over his last five games, and he's posted a plus-6 rating with 16 hits in that span. The 31-year-old winger moved down to the fourth line Saturday with Eeli Tolvanen making his Kraken debut, but Tanev continues to be a key part of the team's depth. He has seven tallies, 18 points, 60 shots on net, 88 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 35 contests this season.