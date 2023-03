Tanev scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Tanev finished off Tuesday's win on a shot from the neutral zone. The 31-year-old entered the contest on a seven-game point drought. He's up to 11 goals, 15 assists, 94 shots on net, 142 hits, 55 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-21 rating through 60 appearances. He needs just three more points to match his career-best total of 29 from the 2018-19 campaign.