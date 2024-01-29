Tanev scored an empty-net goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Tanev helped the Kraken fend of the Blue Jackets' late push by giving them an insurance tally. He's scored twice over the last three games after a stretch in which he was limited to three assists across 12 contests. The winger has played on the fourth line lately, though his defensive responsibilities have kept his ice time at a healthy level. Tanev has five goals, four assists, 36 shots on net, 48 hits, 32 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 33 appearances.