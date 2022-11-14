Tanev scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

Tanev has scored three goals and added an assist over the last four games, continuing his strong play from a third-line role. The veteran winger is up to 10 points, 24 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-12 rating in 16 contests. Head coach Dave Hakstol shuffled the lines for Sunday's game, dropping Oliver Bjorkstrand to the third line -- if that combination sticks, Tanev and Yanni Gourde could see an uptick in assists to set up a slumping goal-scorer.