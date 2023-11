Tanev (lower body) is expected to be a game-time decision Monday against Colorado, per Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

Head coach Dave Hakstol said Monday that there's a "good chance" that Tanev will return, so consider the Kraken forward probable to play for the first time since Opening Night. Tanev racked up 16 goals, 35 points, 115 shots on net and 190 hits in 82 games last season.