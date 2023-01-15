Tanev notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Tanev started a play that ended in Daniel Sprong scoring the opening goal just 2:50 into the game. Through eight contests in January, Tanev has racked up two goals and three assists, all while remaining in a fourth-line role, though the Kraken's ability to roll four lines is matched by few other teams in the league. The winger is up to 22 points, 67 shots on net, 97 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 42 games overall.