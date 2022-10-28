Tanev recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Tanev helped out on a Jamie Oleksiak goal in the first period. A strong effort saw Tanev moved up to the third line mid-game, though it's unclear if he'll stay there moving forward. The winger has three assists in his last two games, and he's up to five points, 16 shots, 19 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in nine outings overall.