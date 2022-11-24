Tanev notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Tanev helped out on an Oliver Bjorkstrand tally in the third period. This was Tanev's first point in the last three games, though he's yet to go more than two contests in a row without a point. The 30-year-old winger is up to four goals, seven assists, 30 shots on net, 41 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 19 outings overall, putting him right in line with the scoring pace he established last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.