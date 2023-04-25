Tanev notched an assist, six hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Tanev helped out on a Will Borgen tally in the first period. With two points, 19 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through four playoff contests, Tanev is providing solid depth offense and physicality. The winger remains a key defensive forward for the Kraken, especially on the penalty kill, which is where he scored his goal in the series.