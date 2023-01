Tanev logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Tanev set up Alex Wennberg's empty-net goal in the third period. With three goals, three helpers and a plus-7 rating over the last six games, Tanev is doing enough to earn attention in deeper fantasy formats. The 31-year-old winger has 19 points, 61 shots on net, 89 hits, 36 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-18 rating in 36 outings this season.