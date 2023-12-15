Tanev provided an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Tanev had gone seven games without a point, which includes two contests he missed with a lower-body injury. The winger's helper on a Tye Kartye goal was Tanev's first assist of the season. The 31-year-old has added two goals, 17 shots on net, 29 hits, 15 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 15 appearances, though injuries have disrupted his campaign. Despite the lack of results on offense, Tanev continues to see middle-six minutes.