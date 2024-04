Tanev posted an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings.

Tanev snapped a 10-game slump by helping out on a Brian Dumoulin tally in the third period. During his scoring slump, Tanev added 32 hits, 15 shots on goal and nine PIM. The 32-year-old winger has had a poor season with 12 points, 133 hits, 65 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 45 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 59 appearances in a bottom-six role.