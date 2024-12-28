Share Video

Tanev (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Vancouver, per Tim Booth of the Seattle Times.

Tanev missed Sunday's 5-2 loss to Colorado due to the injury. He has seven goals, 14 points, 59 PIM, 79 hits and 57 blocks in 35 appearances in 2024-25. Tanev is projected to serve on the fourth line in his return.

