Tanev (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus Vancouver, per Tim Booth of the Seattle Times.
Tanev missed Sunday's 5-2 loss to Colorado due to the injury. He has seven goals, 14 points, 59 PIM, 79 hits and 57 blocks in 35 appearances in 2024-25. Tanev is projected to serve on the fourth line in his return.
More News
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Absent due to apparent injury•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Lends helper in Thursday's win•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Garners helper in 500th career game•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Ends scoring slump•
-
Kraken's Brandon Tanev: Earns helper in loss•