Tanev scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two hits in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Oilers.

Tanev continues to chip in solid offense -- he's picked up two goals and four helpers across his last eight outings. The winger is up to six tallies, 17 points, 57 shots, 87 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating in 34 contests overall. While he often plays in a bottom-six role, he's productive enough to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats that reward his gritty style.